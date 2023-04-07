Mother also badly injured as her husband witnessed death of their children from a separate car on day of bloodshedFull Article
British-Israeli sisters killed in gun attack on car in the West Bank
Rina and Maia Dee were shot dead in an attack on their car near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Friday.
