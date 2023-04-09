The route the King and Queen Consort will take to the coronation has been revealed - involving two gilded coaches, one of which has air conditioning and shock absorbers.Full Article
Coronation route: King and Queen Consort to use bumpy coach one way only
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
King's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
ViewKing Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession..
Newsy