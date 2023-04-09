The Hungarian carrier Wizz Air’s UK departures were an average of 46 minutes and six seconds behind schedule in 2022.Full Article
Civil aviation data exposes Wizzair as worst airline for UK flight delays
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wizzair worst airline for UK flight delays, according to civil aviation data
The Hungarian carrier Wizz Air’s UK departures were an average of 46 minutes and six seconds behind schedule in 2022
Wales Online
Wizz Air perform worst for flight delays
Wizz Air was the worst major airline for flight delays from UK airports for the second year in a row, new figures show. That was..
Upworthy