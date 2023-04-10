The Scottish Tory leader said that Conservative voters should “do what is best for the country” and support “the strongest candidate to beat the SNP” at the next general election.Full Article
Douglas Ross backtracks on suggestion Tories could vote Labour to oust SNP
