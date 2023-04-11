Ryan Reynolds ‘troubled’ by how hooked he is on football after last-gasp Wrexham win

Ryan Reynolds ‘troubled’ by how hooked he is on football after last-gasp Wrexham win

Wales Online

Published

Wrexham picked up a potentially title-winning blow with a 3-2 win over league rivals Notts County on Monday, featuring a stoppage-time penalty save from former England international Ben Foster

Full Article