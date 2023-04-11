Following Paul's death, his S Club 7 bandmates Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara posted a tribute on social media.Full Article
S Club 7's Jo O'Meara breaks silence on 'utterly devastating' death of Paul Cattermole
S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's ex Hannah Spearritt 'can't stop crying' after his tragic death
Hannah found out the news by a text message from their tour manager who said she had "very sad and tragic news".
Jo O'Meara's tribute after 'tragic' death of S Club 7 bandmate Paul Cattermole
Paul Cattermole died at the age of 46 last week