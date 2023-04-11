Divers were spotted on Tuesday April 11 - where they believe Nicola Bulley, 45, went into the water in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.Full Article
Five unanswered Nicola Bulley questions as police return to river where body was found
Tamworth Herald0 shares 36 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Five unanswered Nicola Bulley questions as police divers sent back to river where body was found
Police diving experts have been sent back in the River Wyre close to where mum-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen in January this..
Daily Record