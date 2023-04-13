Eid celebrations from around the world by Loretta Hasanaj

Eid al-Fitr is a celebration in Islam which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Eid is one of two major celebrations in the muslim calendar, Eid meaning festival and Fitr meaning the breaking of a fast. A member of the Muslim Council of Britain stated “Eid is a time of celebration after accomplishing one of the most important religious duties: fasting during the month of ramadan.” While there are numerous things that everyone will do when celebrating eid, with almost 2 billion muslims across the globe, it shouldn’t come as a surpise that people have various ways of commemorating Eid al-Fitr.