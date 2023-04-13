Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no further action after the official appeared to elbow Andy Robertson during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.Full Article
Assistant referee who appeared to elbow Liverpool player to face no further action
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FA to take no action following Robertson incident
The Football Association says it will take no further action following an incident involving assistant referee Constantine..
BBC Sport
Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee for Andy Robertson incident
The Football Association says it will take no further action following an incident involving assistant referee Constantine..
BBC News