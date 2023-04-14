Among the guests were Made in Chelsea favourites Spencer Matthews, Millie Mackintosh, Ollie Proudlock, Caggie Dunlop and Hugo Taylor.Full Article
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo marry after 'utter nightmare' engagement
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo get married in intimate ceremony
The reality TV stars finally said 'I do' at an incredible lavish service following an 'utter nightmare' in the lead up to their..
Daily Record