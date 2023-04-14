Chancellor insists he will prove IMF forecast wrong
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Britain's economy is back, says chancellor
Upworthy
On Wednesday, the IMF said it expected the UK economy to shrink by 0.3% in 2023, which would make it one of the worst performing of..
-
News24.com | Pressure mounts on Stellenbosch vice-chancellor to resign as motion of no confidence looms
News24
-
Time ranks Olaf Scholz among 100 most influential people
Deutsche Welle
-
UK Chancellor: UK should look at raising deposit insurance
SmartBrief
-
Hunt mulls pension reform amid concern older Brits not getting ‘returns they could expect’
City A.M.
Advertisement
More coverage
0% GDP growth shows there's 'no room for complacency', says chancellor
Sky News
The chancellor has told Sky News there is "no room for complacency" in tackling the UK's economic problems after official figures..