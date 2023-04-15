Sheffield United v Cardiff City
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield United and Cardiff City.Full Article
Sheffield United boost their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 4-1 win over relegation-threatened Cardiff..
