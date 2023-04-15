Exeter City v Plymouth Argyle
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Devon -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Exeter City and Plymouth Argyle.Full Article
Pilgrims' midfielder Matt Butcher scored the only goal of the game in front of a sold-out 8,000 crowd at St James Park
“It hurts to lose any match, but to lose to you biggest rivals is devastating for the fans, We gave it everything, I thought we..