The protesters breached security fences as National runners were in the parade ring, causing a delay of 12 minutes, although racegoers helped police and event organisers to stop some from reaching the trackFull Article
Animal rights group says more than 40 de-arrested after Grand National protests
Three horses die at Aintree as Grand National protests take place
Nottingham Post
Animal rights activists say the death of one horse is 'one too many'
Racehorse dies and 23 arrests after animal rights protest storm Grand National
Staffordshire Newsletter
The 2023 Grand National was disrupted by protestors at Aintree with campaign group Animal Rising targeting the biggest event on the..
Grand National delayed after protestors make it onto course
Hull Daily Mail