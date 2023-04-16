County Championship: Ollie Pope hits century as Surrey beat Hampshire
Ollie Pope's 17th first-class century helps Surrey to a nine-wicket win over Hampshire.Full Article
Defending County Championship winners Surrey showed their title rivals what they could do after a blistering afternoon at the Oval..
BBC Local News: Dorset -- Ollie Pope's unbeaten 48 gives Surrey a platform in their first innings against Hampshire on day two.