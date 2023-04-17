Raoul Moat's 2010 shooting spree is the subject of a new three-part ITV drama, The Hunt for Raoul Moat.Full Article
The shocking true story that inspired ITV's The Hunt for Raoul Moat
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat to tell tragic story of Staffordshire police officer David Rathband
David Rathband was blinded when shot point-blank in the face by the gunman. He later took his own life
The Sentinel Stoke
ITV's The Hunt for Raoul Moat - full cast list, number of episodes and how to watch new drama
The huge police manhunt for killer Raoul Moat in 2010 is the subject of a new three-part ITV true-crime drama
Tamworth Herald