First picture of 15-year-old who stabbed schoolboy to death then said "I've wetted your boy"
Published
Leighton Amies, 15, killed Tomasz Oleszak, 14, last October after plunging a knife into the boys chest in a nature parkFull Article
Published
Leighton Amies, 15, killed Tomasz Oleszak, 14, last October after plunging a knife into the boys chest in a nature parkFull Article
Oliver Stone’s Joy Luck Club, a movie adapted from Amy Tan’s novel, is about the plight of three generations of Chinese women...