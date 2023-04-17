Sarah Ferguson speaks out after not receiving an invite for the King's Coronation
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sarah Ferguson given key 'VIP' role at King Charles' Coronation concert - but isn't attending crowning
Bristol Post
The Duchess of York has been told she won't be attending the official crowning ceremony
Advertisement
More coverage
Sarah Ferguson does not expect to be invited at King Charles' coronation
BANG Showbiz
Sarah Ferguson says she doesn’t expect to be one of the 2,000 people invited to King Charles’ coronation, and already has other..