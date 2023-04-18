Exeter University student Eddie Whittingham, 25, halted play by jumping onto a snooker table during the championship and threw orange powder paint as part of a Just Stop Oil protest.Full Article
Exeter Just Stop Oil protest chaos at World Snooker Championship
