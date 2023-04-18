Grand National 2023: Trainer Sandy Thomson on the death of horse Hill Sixteen
Trainer Sandy Thomson tells Tom English of his grief at the death of horse Hill Sixteen during Saturday's Grand National.Full Article
Horse Trainer Sandy Thomson calls the Animal Rising group "idiots", saying the "so-called animal lovers" did the horses "no..
The death of Hill Sixteen at this year's Grand National is the race's 16th since 2000