One of America's pre-eminent political figures for three decades, Hillary Rodham Clinton has been present at, and helped shape, some key moments in modern history.Full Article
For Clinton, 'jury is out' on whether Good Friday Agreement needs to be adjusted
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Get on and do the right thing' in NI says Sir Tony Blair
ODN
Speaking at the Good Friday Agreement event in Belfast, former US President Bill Clinton says he wishes "there was a way to bring..
Advertisement
More coverage
Good Friday Agreement: Hillary Clinton urges NI parties to return to power sharing
BBC News
The former US Secretary of State is in Belfast to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement.
-
The Bill and Hillary Clinton connection to Northern Ireland
BBC News
-
Biden’s Northern Ireland Intervention Reveals A Weakened West – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Biden visits Northern Ireland for 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement: a CNA explainer
CNA
-
Why Ireland loves Bill Clinton: "I will never forget"
Upworthy