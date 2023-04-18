SNP treasurer Colin Beattie released without charge
Published
The 71-year-old had been taken into custody by police investigating the party's finances.Full Article
Published
The 71-year-old had been taken into custody by police investigating the party's finances.Full Article
Mr Beattie, 71, was detained by cops on Tuesday morning in connection with the ongoing probe into SNP finances.
Beattie, the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, is being held in custody and is being questioned by detectives from Police..