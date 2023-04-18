Moon-sighting experts have asked people not to blindly follow overseas reports on the Eid dates but to wait for a verified sighting, preferably from within Britain itself.Full Article
Warning over 'divided Eid' as conflicting Eid ul Fitr 2023 dates expected in UK
'Divided' Eid ul Fitr warning for UK Muslims as conflicting 2023 dates likely
"This stems from following external countries blindly without even realising or understanding what their moon-sighting systems are"
