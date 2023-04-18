Despite the King vowing to consider raising a glass to his grandson all plans are now reportedly off the table for the historical Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6.Full Article
King Charles to snub Archie's birthday toast at Coronation over Harry's decision
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
King Charles 'makes Coronation lunch speech change after Harry plans swift exit'
Daily Record
Prince Harry's delayed decision on whether to attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 could alter the King's plans for..
Advertisement
More coverage
King Charles likely 'delighted' that Harry will be at Coronation
Derby Telegraph
The couple’s biographer Omid Scobie confirmed Archie’s birthday 'played a factor in the decision' that Meghan would stay in..