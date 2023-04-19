World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Qualifier Anthony McGill beats Judd Trump 10-6
Qualifier Anthony McGill says "I can win the World Championship" after beating former champion Judd Trump 10-6 to reach the second round.Full Article
