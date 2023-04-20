Prince Harry has been warned by Lizzie Cuddy that his decision to skip the rest of the Coronation celebrations in a few weeks time will 'backfire' as he rushes back home to the US.Full Article
Prince Harry slammed for 'disrespectful' Coronation decision by Meghan's ex-pal
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Future Implications of Meghan Markle’s Absence From Coronation
Buzz60
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a decision regarding their attendance to the coronation of King Charles, and experts..
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Coronation Attendance Still Pending
The decision is still up in the air as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation. Veuer’s..
Veuer