Prince Harry slammed for 'disrespectful' Coronation decision by Meghan's ex-pal

Prince Harry slammed for 'disrespectful' Coronation decision by Meghan's ex-pal

Daily Record

Published

Prince Harry has been warned by Lizzie Cuddy that his decision to skip the rest of the Coronation celebrations in a few weeks time will 'backfire' as he rushes back home to the US.

Full Article