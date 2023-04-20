Scott Mackinnon's vehicle swerved onto the opposing carriageway on a straight section of road before colliding with the bike of Colin McCourt who was cycling home from work.Full Article
Drugged up driver who killed man as he cycled home from work caged for over six years
