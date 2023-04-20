Saudi Arabia is today marking the 29th day of Ramadan by searching for a moon sighting in order to declare Eid.Full Article
When will Saudi Arabia announce Eid 2023?
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Eid ul Fitr 2023 LIVE moon-sighting announcements for UK, Saudi Arabia and world
Tamworth Herald
Latest updates on moon sightings, Eid declarations and key dates
Advertisement
More coverage
When is Eid al-Fitr 2023? Moon sighting forecasts for Saudi Arabia and UK and when we find out
Wales Online
Eid al-Fitr will begin after a sighting of the Shawwal moon
Eid ul Fitr 2023 dates for moon-sighting in UK, Saudi Arabia, Morocco
Leicester Mercury