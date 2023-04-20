A group of fan favourites including Carol Vorderman, Helen Flanagan and Jordan Banjo from previous I'm a Celebrity series return for the new South Africa edition of the show.Full Article
I'm a Celebrity South Africa - start date, contestants, when and where it was filmed
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
I'm A Celebrity South Africa start date officially confirmed – and it's sooner than you'd think
The ITV special series sees a slew of iconic jungle contestants from previous years battle it out to become the ultimate I'm A..
Daily Record
ITV confirms start date for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa
The new series will see former contestants battle it out to become the first I'm A Celebrity Legend
Hull Daily Mail