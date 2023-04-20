Cotswolds penguin Spike crowned best in the world
Published
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Spike, the Cotswolds King Penguin, is now the "undisputed, most popular penguin in the world".Full Article
He’s a resident of Birdland Park and Gardens at Bourton-on-the-Water
Cotswold bird sanctuary resident Spike is competing against an African penguin called Mai.