Charlotte Foster, 29, urgently needed medical attention after her fiancée's brother, Ben Queen, 28, launched searing hot water at her.Full Article
Woman's freckles 'melted off' in brother-in-law's boiling water attack over pet rat
The Sentinel Stoke0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Woman attacked with boiling water so hot her freckles melted in row over pet rat
Charlotte Foster's brother-in-law brutally attacked her when she asked for an apology following an argument over her pet.
Daily Record