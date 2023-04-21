Amanda, aged 52, the ITV BGT judge, returned to the show for the new series last weekend.Full Article
Amanda Holden told to carry on with racy ITV Britain's Got Talent outfits
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Britain's Got Talent star returning to show with Amanda Holden 'set to quit UK for US'
Tamworth Herald
Ashley Banjo is returning with Diversity for an epic performance later this series.
Advertisement
More coverage
Amanda Holden teases there's 'so many body parts' on show as ITV Britain's Got Talent kicks off
Tamworth Herald
The 52-year-old cheekily teased she has "never seen so many body parts".