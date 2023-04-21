Heath secretary to ask court if next RCN nurses' strike is unlawful
The health secretary is to challenge whether the RCN has a mandate for its 48-hour walkout on 30 April.Full Article
Pat Cullen - General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) - says that, “nursing staff will not forgive the fact that..
