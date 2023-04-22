The Duchess of Sussex and the future monarch were in dialogue over reports of racism and bullying in letters after the interview.Full Article
Meghan Markle and King Charles 'wrote to each other' over Oprah interview
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan ‘Wrote To King Charles Following Oprah Interview, Expressing Concerns Within Family’
The interview given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 caused ripples on both sides of the Atlantic,..
Upworthy