Cardiff City v Stoke City
Published
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Cardiff City and Stoke City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Cardiff City and Stoke City.Full Article
Goalkeeper Jack Bonham saved a penalty at Cardiff City to help Potters claim a point but is now looking ahead to next season
Cardiff City host Stoke City this afternoon in a crucial game for their Championship survival hopes