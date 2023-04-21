Liverpool v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats & prediction
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.Full Article
Latest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds face Liverpool in key Premier League clash
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton.