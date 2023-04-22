Animal Rising protest at Scottish Grand National sees 25 arrested
A huge security operation swung into action as protestors made another high profile attempt to stop a big race - this time the Scottish Grand National.Full Article
Police quickly swooped in and stopped any disruption, announcing this evening that 25 people had been arrested across the day with..
Protesters made their way onto the track ahead of the Scottish Grand National on Saturday in an attempt to cancel the race,..