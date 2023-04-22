A picture showing Prince Louis smiling as he is pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, has been released to mark his fifth birthday on Sunday.Full Article
New photo of Prince Louis released to mark his fifth birthday
