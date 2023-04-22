World Snooker Championship 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan hammers Hossein Vafaei

World Snooker Championship 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan hammers Hossein Vafaei

BBC News

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises to an emphatic 13-2 victory over qualifier Hossein Vafaei to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

