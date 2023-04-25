Helen Flanagan was spotted wearing her engagement ring during filming for I'm A Celebrity... South Africa despite splitting up with ex Scott Sinclair.Full Article
The reason why Helen Flanagan still wears her engagement ring after Scott Sinclair split
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Helen Flanagan opens up on Scott Sinclair split and says she won't give him back huge engagement ring
The mum-of-three confirmed that the couple split up in July last year, with the news only becoming public in October 2023.
Daily Record