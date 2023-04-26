Everton v Newcastle United preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game between Everton and Newcastle United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game between Everton and Newcastle United.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and..
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Everton.