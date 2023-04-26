Strictly's Shirley Ballas reveals sweet nickname Len Goodman gave her as she gears up for BBC return
Published
The 62-year-old paid tribute to her friend Len Goodman on Loose Women on Wednesday, who she knew since she was nine.Full Article
Published
The 62-year-old paid tribute to her friend Len Goodman on Loose Women on Wednesday, who she knew since she was nine.Full Article
Len was a judge on Strictly until he departed the show in 2016 and was replaced by Shirley Ballas
Len was a judge on Strictly until he departed the show in 2016 and was replaced by Shirley Ballas