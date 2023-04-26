Police found the body of Marelle Sturrock, a teacher at Glasgow's Sandwood Primary School, in her home on Jura Street, Govan on Tuesday morning.Full Article
Neighbours pay tribute to 'lovely' Marelle Sturrock after body found in Glasgow flat
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Headteacher pays tribute to 'kind and considerate' pregnant woman found dead in Glasgow flat
The death of Marelle Sturrock, who worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow and was discovered at her flat on Jura Street after..
Daily Record