Snapchat rolling out new AI chatbot to its 750 million users
Published
Snapchat is rolling out 'My AI', an "experimental, friendly, chatbot" to its more than 750 million users. How to get rid of the new feature.Full Article
Published
Snapchat is rolling out 'My AI', an "experimental, friendly, chatbot" to its more than 750 million users. How to get rid of the new feature.Full Article
The social media platform now has a new feature allowing users to speak to an artificial intelligence run bot who can provide..
ViewTwitter has changed its approach to verifying accounts and users, removing a public display of verification for many public..