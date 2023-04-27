Strike action planned by the nurses' union on 2 May has been deemed unlawful, the High Court has ruled.Full Article
Part of strike action planned by the nurses' union deemed unlawful, High Court rules
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
RCN: Nurses will not forgive government for court order
Pat Cullen - General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) - says that, “nursing staff will not forgive the fact that..
ODN
In win for UK government, court nixes part of nurses' strike
Britain’s High Court has ruled that part of a strike by thousands of nurses planned for next week is illegal. The ruling is a..
SeattlePI.com