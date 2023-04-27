Hugh Grant claims The Sun used 'burglaries to order' to obtain private information

The Sun newspaper used "burglaries to order" and "breaking and entering" to obtain private information through "bugging, landline tapping and phone hacking", Hugh Grant has claimed in court.Full Article
Hugh Grant leaves court
Actor Hugh Grant is seen leaving the Rolls Building in central London as day three of the phone hacking hearing comes to a close...
Hugh Grant has accused the publisher of The Sun of "using the law" to "cover up and conceal" unlawful activities by..
