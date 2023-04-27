Fresh rail strike dates to fall on day of Eurovision Song Contest final and FA Cup Final.Full Article
Fresh rail strike date to fall on day of Eurovision Song Contest final
Rail workers to strike on 13 May on Eurovision final
Rail workers at 14 train operators will strike on 13 May, on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final, after the RMT union..
Upworthy
FA Cup Final hit with fresh rail strike as Manchester fans face disruption getting to London
The FA Cup Final and Eurovision Song Contest will be disrupted as ASLEF train drivers’ union today announced a series of 24-hour..
City A.M.