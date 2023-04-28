Surrey man denies murder of Goring Met Police officer Matthew Ratana
Published
A 25-year-old Surrey man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.Full Article
Published
A 25-year-old Surrey man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in 2020.Full Article
Metropolitan Police sergeant Matthew Ratana was shot dead in 2020
A 25-year-old man has denied the murder of Met Police sergeant Matthew Ratana, who was shot dead inside Croydon police station in..