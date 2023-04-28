Marelle Sturrock: Body found is fiancé of murdered pregnant teacher
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- A body found in a reservoir has been formally identified as Marelle Sturrock's partner, David Yates.Full Article
Police have confirmed that a body pulled from Mugdock Reservoir was wanted man David Yates, 36.
Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered dead after police were called to a property on Jura Street in Govan at 8.40am on Tuesday.