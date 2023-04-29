'Grief is the love you had for them' - the young people coping with loss
Published
A group of young people who lost loved ones have created videos to help others on their own journey.Full Article
Published
A group of young people who lost loved ones have created videos to help others on their own journey.Full Article
Pope Francis holds a puzzle cube during his meeting with young people at a sports arena in Budapest, Hungary, on April 29, 2023. /..
Pope Francis speaks to bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral workers in St. Stephen's..